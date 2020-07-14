Texas Roadhouse to host virtual motorcycle ride to benefit troops

(WTAJ) — Texas Roadhouse will be hosting its 17th nationwide motorcycle ride to benefit Homes For Our Troops for three weekends in August.

Home For Our Troops is a nonprofit organization that builds custom homes for post 9/11 veterans that were severely injured in the line of duty. The organization has completed 295 homes in 42 states to date.



Texas Roadhouse has raised more than $1.25 million nationwide for the organization over the past 16 years.



The rides are being held Aug. 1, 8 and 15 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. The event is a virtual event this year.

Registration is $30, which will come with a commemorative t-shirt, a patch and a food voucher that must be used by Oct. 31.

Participants can pick up their gifts at the following locations:

Altoona Texas Roadhouse (1560 Osgood Drive)

York Texas Roadhouse (1510 Mount Zion Road)

Chambersburg Texas Roadhouse (255 Walker Road)

Hanover Texas Roadhouse (179 Eisenhower Drive)

Registration for the event can be found here.