Texas Roadhouse to host virtual motorcycle ride to benefit troops

(WTAJ) — Texas Roadhouse will be hosting its 17th nationwide motorcycle ride to benefit Homes For Our Troops for three weekends in August.
Home For Our Troops is a nonprofit organization that builds custom homes for post 9/11 veterans that were severely injured in the line of duty. The organization has completed 295 homes in 42 states to date.
Texas Roadhouse has raised more than $1.25 million nationwide for the organization over the past 16 years.
The rides are being held Aug. 1, 8 and 15 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. The event is a virtual event this year.
Registration is $30, which will come with a commemorative t-shirt, a patch and a food voucher that must be used by Oct. 31.
Participants can pick up their gifts at the following locations:
- Altoona Texas Roadhouse (1560 Osgood Drive)
- York Texas Roadhouse (1510 Mount Zion Road)
- Chambersburg Texas Roadhouse (255 Walker Road)
- Hanover Texas Roadhouse (179 Eisenhower Drive)
Registration for the event can be found here.