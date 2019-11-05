Texas Roadhouse offers free lunch for all veterans

Pa. (WTAJ) — Texas Roadhouse will once again offer a free lunch to veterans on Monday, November 11, making it the 8th year in a row for the restaurant chain.

Even if you’re traveling, the offer is available at all Texas Roadhouse locations nationwide, including here in Altoona and State College.

Veterans, including active, retired or former U.S. Military can choose one of 10 entrees including two made from scratch sides and a soda, tea or coffee.

Texas Roadhouse asks that you provide proof of services such as your military or VA card, or discharge papers.

The Veteran Appreciation Lunch will be at every Texas Roadhouse in the country on Monday, November 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.