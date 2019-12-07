Texas border patrol facility will be renovated to improve conditions

MCALLEN, TX. (WTAJ) — A border patrol facility synonymous with overcrowding is getting a face-lift.

The Central Processing Center in McAllen, Texas is slated to close this Spring for a construction project expected to last at least 14 months.

Officials promise renovations to the converted warehouse will improve conditions there.

Crews will remove chain link fencing that led to critics comparing holding areas to cages.

Authorities plan to replace them with partitions they say will be more appropriate for detained families.

The Central Processing Center is in a region that saw the most apprehensions along the US border.

At one point, the facility designed to hold 1,500 people was housing 2,200 migrants.