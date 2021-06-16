Local auto body shop approved to repair TESLA vehicles

Tesla approves a new original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Professionals Auto Body, to be a for repairs to damages made to TESLA cars.

Locally Professional Auto Body has two locations in Blair County, one in Duncansville and another in Altoona.

TESLA car owners used to have to travel to Pittsburgh, Virginia or Maryland to get their cars fixed, this now makes it much easier for car repairs.

In order for Professionals Auto Body to be able to make repairs to TESLA, the OEM (TESLA) must approve of the body shop.

“We are pleased to be able to access all TESLA repair procedures and order parts. This wasn’t an easy process”, said Ron Perretta, owner of Professionals Auto Body. “There’s only one way to repair a vehicle, either the right or wrong way. To do it right, following OEM requirements has to be done; the only way Professionals Auto Body will do it.”

TESLA chose Professional Auto Body because of its up-to-date equipment, top quality staff training and well-organized shops.

For more information visit Professional Auto Body’s website.