Tennessee flood deaths rise to 6 with more rain coming

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee emergency officials say a sixth person died in flash flooding over the weekend, and four of the six deaths involved cars. A vehicle driven by Donna Adams was swept into Big Creek in Hawkins County on Sunday afternoon.

More than 250 miles to the west, a man died after driving onto a flooded road in Ashland City. In nearby Nashville, one man was found dead in a submerged car and a second man died after exiting a car stuck in floodwaters.

Two other Nashville victims were found near a homeless camp. With more rain expected Tuesday, the National Weather Service is warning that more flooding is likely.

