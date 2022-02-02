Tennessee couple gets married in Punxsutawney for Groundhog Day

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Who knew that Groundhog Day is the perfect place to celebrate love?

Karl and Alex Arbogast of Clarksville, Tennessee made the trek to Punxsutawney a week ago to plan out their perfect wedding. Little did they know, the town and surrounding area would rally around them to make their celebration perfect.

The Arbogast, who both served in the U.S. Military, say with the help of the mayor, police chief, chamber of commerce and city council, they were set up for there ceremony to happen at 2:22 a.m. on 02/02/22 in the square downtown. With all the help, including from the inner circle, they celebration was even complete with groundhog cupcakes!

Karl Arbogast and Alexandra Arbogast of Tennessee are newly weds.

Karl described, “Everyone has pitched in. It’s been the most amazing experience ever. We didn’t expect any of this. People here are so nice.”

The pair also said they were taken aback by the generosity in Brookville after they signed their marriage license at the courthouse. They told us that a woman by the name of “Miss Rita,” who worked at a jewelry store next door, gifted Alex pearl earrings as her “something borrowed.”

Alex was still in her wedding dress for the celebration at Gobbler’s Knob. With the muddy conditions the dress, of course, got a little dirty. But that did not put a damper on the moment one bit.

She explained, “It’s one day. You’ve got to enjoy it. And with the love of my life, I hope it repeats over and over and over again!” ‘

The newlyweds continue their celebration in Dubois with their reception.