Temporary water interruption scheduled in Blair County

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The water supply for residents of Sylvan Hills may be at an increased risk of contamination starting on Sept. 9, according to the Altoona Water Authority.

The Altoona Water Authority will be repairing a broken water main on the 100 block of Devon Drive on Sept. 9. Residents of the following addresses can expect interruptions to their water service from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m:

Cherry Lane: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6

Devon Drive: 114, 115, 122, 123, 128, 140 and 148

Fairlawn Drive: 2, 4 and 5

Longmont Lane: 308

Orchard View Drive: 2

Pineview Drive: 2108

Sylvan Heights Drive: 3304, 3314, 3317, 3320, 3323, 3331, 3339 and3353

Woodlawn Terrace: 513, 521, 529 and 537

The work done on Devon Drive will cause a temporary loss of positive water pressure and an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms.

The Altoona Water Authority said that once water service is restored, residents should not drink the water without boiling it first. Boiled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.



People with severely compromised immune systems, infants and some elderly may be at a higher risk and should contact their health care providers for advice on drinking water.