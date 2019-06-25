Teen Camp Directors charged with not reporting abuse

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. WTAJ is told Mark and Jason Witt are both directors at Teen Quest, which is a youth mission camp in Milford Township.

On June 3rd, police received a report that two children, 11 and 16 years old allegedly had sex at Teen Quest sometime between March 30th and 31st.

Officials say Jason admitted that Mark told him he knew about the incident in early May.

He also admitted he did not call police because he didn’t have the facts.

Because both of them are ordained, they are mandated to report child abuse.

Officials say they never made a report on the child’s behalf.