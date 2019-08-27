1  of  2
Breaking News
Nicholas Horner, serving life sentence for killing two Blair County residents in 2009, found dead in state prison Ousted Penn State team doctor sues Franklin, Barbour, school

Teen born without arms hopes to inspire others

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(WTAJ/CNN) In less than an hour, a 14-year-old boy accomplished something he’ll be proud of for the rest of his life.

Tim Bannon was born without arms, but he doesn’t let that stop him.

This weekend he pushed himself to compete in his first triathlon. The Lifetime Kids Tri in Chicago.

A three-stage race with a 7K bike ride, and a 2K foot-race.

“When I saw that finish line, I was like, I’m goin’, I’m goin,’ I’m gone. It’s just been like a long road, and I just wanted to get this all done to make myself proud and make my parents proud.” said Tim Bannon: Triathlon Athlete.

Tim hopes he makes other kids proud too, and maybe even inspires them.

Saying “It doesn’t matter if you’re mentally or physically disabled, you can do it.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss