Teen born without arms hopes to inspire others

(WTAJ/CNN) In less than an hour, a 14-year-old boy accomplished something he’ll be proud of for the rest of his life.

Tim Bannon was born without arms, but he doesn’t let that stop him.

This weekend he pushed himself to compete in his first triathlon. The Lifetime Kids Tri in Chicago.

A three-stage race with a 7K bike ride, and a 2K foot-race.

“When I saw that finish line, I was like, I’m goin’, I’m goin,’ I’m gone. It’s just been like a long road, and I just wanted to get this all done to make myself proud and make my parents proud.” said Tim Bannon: Triathlon Athlete.

Tim hopes he makes other kids proud too, and maybe even inspires them.

Saying “It doesn’t matter if you’re mentally or physically disabled, you can do it.”