Team of Santas go back to school

(WTAJ/CBS) — In London, a team of Santas went back to school to ensure maximum cheer this festive season.

The Ministry of Fun is hosting the 23rd Annual Santa school, making sure performers have the perfect Father Christmas costume, know the top toys for 2019, and most importantly, know how to answer children’s questions.

The Santas also learn how to say ‘Merry Christmas’ in multiple languages and recite the names of all the reindeer who pull Santa’s sleigh.

Ministry of Fun founder, James Lovell, says that bookings for Santas have “gone through the roof” this year.

“The children, you never know what you are going to get. Each time it’s a whole new experience, for the children and for you, its wonderful. So it’s listening to their stories, listening to what their dreams and wishes will be, and just trying to have a wonderful time with them, that’s the whole point. That’s the magic.”

The performers playing Santa say the most important part of donning the big red suit is bringing magic and joy to the children who visit them.