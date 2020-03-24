Teachers and students cope with learning at home

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Students and teachers in Pennsylvania will have to stay home a little longer.

Governor Wolf announced on Monday that schools will remain closed until April 6th.

Students, and staff from the Bald Eagle School District can’t wait for this to be over.

Emily Shiels is a senior at Bald Eagle High. Like most, she’s been inside going to school, virtually and while she’s doing well in school, she says its a bit harder to learn some material when you can’t ask questions. But, her biggest concern is graduation.

“If we don’t get to walk across the stage which is what we worked for since we started going to school, that’ll be really devastating and that’s just something you cant get back,” says Shiels.

While the Bald Eagle senior is finishing her schooling, the kindergarten students of Kim Weaver are just beginning theirs.

Mrs. Weaver has been working on keeping her class entertained with fun educational activities like scavenger hunts.

She was able have them find objects of the same color in their own home and take photos to share on ‘Bloom,’ the website she’s been using to communicate with students and their parents. Weaver was even able to share photos of the class’ baby chickens who hatched while the kids were away.

“We’ll deal with it one step at a time and we are going to celebrate when were back together and that’s going to happen very soon. I have the faith that this is going to be over, were all going to be together and were going to have a great rest of our kindergarten year,” says Weaver

School administrators say since things are changing almost by the hour, their priority is making sure everyone stays safe.

The Bald Eagle schools have been utilizing ‘Zoom’ to connect with students at home and serving bagged lunches from 12 to 1pm.