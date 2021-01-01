Tax team offering services for donations to non-profits

BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) — A group that’s been doing taxes for a small donation hopes to help the community out again this year, even if they have to make a few adjustments.

On January 2nd, the New Life Worship Center Tax Team will begin helping folks get their taxes done for a small donation. This year, they’re even helping with stimulus checks that are currently rolling out to residents.

During the past few years, the team welcomed people into the New Life Worship Center in Tyrone to get their taxes done for a $10 donation that would go towards helping fund nonprofits. The organization raised $32,000 in 2020, which was distributed among 15 nonprofit organizations.

Due to recent restrictions caused by the pandemic, founder, Scott Seifer says “We’re going to try and do more drop-offs but if people want that one on one we are going to follow the CDC guidelines.”

He tells us the team is helping folks with recovery rebate credit if they’ve had trouble getting the government’s stimulus checks and the minimum donation for their tax services is increasing to $20.

Scott says “We’re just looking to really help a lot of non-profits out this year. That’s the thing, we’re not looking to get anything whatsoever for ourselves other than helping the community out and helping the people out.”

The New Life Worship Center Tax Team can be reached at (814)215-1933 or via their Facebook page.