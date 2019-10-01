Tax on beer sold at Pennsylvania breweries goes into effect

Breaking News
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A tax on beer sold at Pennsylvania breweries and brewpubs is in effect, and some are passing along the higher cost to customers.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the use tax of about 1.5 percent that began Tuesday is technically a tax on the brewer for using its own products at its business.

One brewer tells the paper the tax will amount to about a dime on a $6 pint.

The tax level is determined by multiplying a quarter of all retail sales by the local sales tax. The sales tax is 6% in most of the state, but 7% in the Pittsburgh area and 8% in Philadelphia. That means the new tax is effectively 1.5%, 1.75%, and 2%.

A bill setting the tax rate was enacted in June.

