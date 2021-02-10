Tax filing season begins February 12th

Tax filing season is on Friday, February 12th and it looks a little different this year. Especially if you’ve been unemployed or did not receive a stimulus check.

Tax Preparer, Scott Seifer says many people haven’t gotten their stimulus payments and aren’t sure about how to obtain them.

He tells us that you can find more information on the IRS website, but if you’re still having a hard time, ask a tax preparer for help. He says “let them know that you didn’t get a stimulus payment and they should be able to file. That’s going to be a last resort, filing an income tax return to get it.”

Seifer also says it’s also important to remember that the federal government taxes unemployment benefits, but Pennsylvania does not.