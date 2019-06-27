Live Now
Target Back-to-School sale in July

(WTAJ) — Summer just got started, but Target is already thinking about Back to School.

The retail chain is bringing back their extra discount for teachers.

Starting July 13, it’s giving educators 15 percent off on school supplies, clothes, and other back-to-school essentials.

If your student has a school supply list Target has it as well.

Now, you can order your child’s school supplies with the Target app.

There will be same day delivery if you don’t want to hassle with the lines.

If your college student has a shopping list target is prepared for that as well.

They are setting up back to college sections in over 700 stores near college campuses.

To sign up for an educators discount go to Target’s website by clicking here.

