Take your Halloween Party to the Next Level with these Spooky Spirits

With Halloween right around the corner, some people are planning for a fun parties and festivities! Jessica Glick of J.Rose Bartending showed us some fun ways to take your Halloween cocktails to the next level. Jess started J.Rose Bartending eight years ago when she saw the need and desire for traveling bartenders in the area. With some ideas, and help from a friend, she created her business from the ground up. Today, J.Rose Bartending travels to events and weddings across the region, mixing and making customized drinks and cocktails.

If you’re interested in booking J.Rose Bartending for your next event visit jrosebartending.com, call (814) 933-7681 or email Jessica Glick at j.rosebartending@gmail.com.

The recipes for the Halloween Cocktails & Mocktails in the segment are included below:

Bloody Pumpkin (Kid Friendly)
• 3 oz. Orange Juice
• 3 oz. Orange Seltzer Water
• 1/2 oz. Grenadine Syrup
• Sprinkle Crushed Dry Ice On Top
Rose’s Razor (Adult Friendly)
• 1 oz. Gin
• 1 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice
• 1 Tbs. Sugar
• 1/2 oz. Grenadine Syrup
• Drop Dry Ice Into Bottom of Glass
Graveyard Juice (Kid Friendly)
• 3 oz. Pineapple Juice
• 2 oz. Ginger Ale
• Garnish with Gummy Worms
• Sprinkle With Dry Ice
The Witch’s Heart (Adult Friendly)
• 1 oz. Bourbon
• 1 oz. Orange Juice
• 1 oz. Cranberry Juice
• 2-3 Dashes of Blood Orange Bitters
• Garnish with Berry Skewer
• Drop Dry Ice Into Bottom of Glass

