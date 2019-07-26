Take a bath before bed

If you have been having trouble falling asleep at night, a hot bath could be the remedy you need to catch some zzz’s.

And the reason makes sense. About an hour before bed our bodies start cooling off. Researchers at the University of Texas in Austin found a hot bath or shower speeds up and enhances this process.

So steam up between 104 and 109 degrees Fahrenheit to help cool down and sleep tight.

The team’s data found people who took baths about an hour or two before bed fell asleep quicker and slept sounder throughout the night.