Taco Seasoning from Walmart Recalled, May Have Salmonella

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Taco seasoning sold at Walmart stores across the country, including in Pennsylvania, has been recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.

One of the products was branded as Walmart’s in-house Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix and the other as H-E-B Taco Seasoning Mix. The Great Value mix has a best-by date of July 8, 2021, or July 9, 2019. The H-E-B mix has a “better by” date of July 10, 2021, July 11, 2021, or July 15, 2021.

So far, there have been no reports of illness.

Customers who purchased the recalled products are being told to return it to the store for a full refund.