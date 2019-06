(WTAJ/CNN) — Forget Taco Tuesday, it’s Taco Thursday.

Taco Bell opened up reservations at its pop-up hotel in California, and fans responded.

It took only two minutes for the 70 rooms to sell out.

The rooms didn’t come cheap rates started at $169 a night.

“The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort” will only be around for four days in August, making this reservation a fiery ticket.