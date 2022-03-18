HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will start sweeping several routes in Huntingdon County starting March 21.

Sweeping will start on Routes 22 and 453 and continue during overnight hours Tuesday night through Thursday morning.

Crews will also sweep Route 22 in the area of Smithfield and Route 453, starting at Route 26. This will start from midnight to 8 a.m. on March 21 and 22. Work on Route 453 will extend all the way to Sinking Valley Road, according to PennDOT.

On March 25, crews will start sweeping Route 522 (Mount Union Bypass).

This will be done as a moving operation and drivers should expect delays. PennDOT asks drivers to use caution in and around all work zones.