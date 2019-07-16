Swastikas painted on Bradford County businesses

Broken windows, stolen merchandise, and swastikas painted on two Bradford County businesses.

Acting Troy Borough Police Chief Ralph Dooley tells 18 News that a slew of vandalism was discovered in the area in just one night.

The swastikas were found painted on a Redbox machine outside of a Tops grocery store and on the side of Shaw’s Furniture.

Additionally, windows were smashed with bricks and profane language was written on Tygart Beverage. Cases of beer and a sign were stolen from the store.







Acting Chief Dooley tells 18 News that he believes the incidents are connected and that they occurred the night of July 11 and into the next morning.

Police believe the car seen in this surveillance video is connected to the vandalism.

Police in Troy are working with Pennsylvania State Police in the investigation.