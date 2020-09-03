“Sustain State College” offers financial aid to those struggling during COVID-19

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — As the pandemic continues to put a financial strain on businesses and residents, State College Borough plans to help those who are still struggling.



On Thursday, the borough launched an initiative called “Sustain State College.”

The initiative has three main programs: one to help with housing payments and two others that look to assist local business owners, helping them make it through the pandemic

State College Borough is using their CARES Act money to give emergency housing support for those who need help with rent, mortgage or utility payments.

Under the assistance, renters can get up to $1,200 dollars a month and home-owners can get up to $2,000 a month. The funds will last until December.

To be eligible for assistance, you must have the following:

Live in State College Borough

Have a lease or mortgage

Have lost income due to the COVID-19 crisis

Meet the income guidelines below:

Household income before taxes 1 person household $49,700 ($955/week) 2 person household $56,800 ($1,092/week) 3 person household $63,900 ($1,228/week) 4 person household $70,950 ($1,364/week) 5 person household $76,650 ($1,474/week) 6 person household $82,350 ($1,583 /week) 7 person household $88,000 ($1,692 /week) 8 person household $93,700 ($1,801/week)

To be selected, call (814)-234-7165 every Monday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. More information is available on their website.

Part two of the borough’s initiative is to help small businesses by offering up to a $10,000 loan, with no interest to any borough business with 15 or fewer employees.

Hitham Hiyajneh, owner of Yallah Food Corporation said that the last few months everyone has suffered because of the situation.

He says most of his businesses were shut down for most of the summer and that they had about half the business they usually do.

The borough is allowing businesses to use property they own outside, like parking lots or empty spaces, as spaces for restaurants to put out tables or for stores to put out merchandise.