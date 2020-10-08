Suspicious activity leads to low-speed police pursuit in Blair County

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police were led on a low-speed pursuit in Allegheny Township on Thursday.

According to police, officers were requested to check on suspicious behavior in the Maple Hollow/Hummingbird Lane area at 1:42 p.m.

A woman was allegedly driving a vehicle up and down the street repeatedly while going through her neighbor’s mailboxes. When police arrived at the scene, the vehicle the woman was driving did not have a registration plate, according to the report.

The woman fled from police in her vehicle, resulting in what police describe as a “low-pursuit chase” on multiple streets and Interstate 99. She was eventually apprehended after police used spike strips and legal intervention.

According to police, they then discovered that the woman was suffering from a severe and life-threatening neck injury that was unrelated to the pursuit. She was transported to UPMC Altoona and then life-flighted to Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.