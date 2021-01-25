Suspects in Blair County burglary found, charged

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Surveillance cameras help lead police to two suspects in a Freedom Township burglary where a gun safe and jewelry were stolen.

Giuseppe Amato 27, of Woodbury, and Justin Brunner, 26, of New Enterprise, are accused of breaking into a Feathers Lane home on Jan. 21 and making off with a gun safe, three rings worth about $2,200 and a $250 Garmin GPS, according to charges filed by Freedom Township police.

Surveillance cameras captured the burglary and footage allegedly shows two men, one wearing a brown jacket and the other a chartreuse hat, pull in the driveway in a silver-colored Pacifica. The man in the brown jacket kicked the door so it could be opened and once inside, another camera recorded the two men push the safe out of the house.

Footage from another outdoor camera provided police with a license plate number and on Jan. 22, the owner of the Pacifica was pulled over by Roaring Spring police.

The owner of the Pacifica told police Amato and Brunner stole the safe and other things from the house and they were at Amato’s Woodbury home.

Brunner had an outstanding warrant, but he ran from a garage behind Amato’s home before police arrived. The door to the garage was partially open and the safe could be seen inside. When officers checked the garage for Brunner, they also spotted paperwork and other items with the name of the burglary victim on them scattered on the floor.

Police said the gun safe was damaged beyond repair.

Brunner returned to the garage later that day and was arrested on a probation warrant in Bedford County, where he remains locked up. He is charged with felony counts of burglary and theft as well as misdemeanor criminal mischief with his arraignment pending.

Amato was arraigned Monday on felony burglary and theft charges along with misdemeanor criminal mischief. Magisterial District Judge Andrew Blatttenberger set bail at $50,000 cash and Amato remains in Blair County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 4.