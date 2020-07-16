Suspects arrested in Altoona double homicide

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have made arrests in relation to the double homicide on May 28 at the 2600 block of Beale Avenue.



Isiah Payne, 32 and Onya Lewis, 31, were taken into custody.



Payne is facing multiple charges including criminal homicide, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and prohibited possession of a firearm.



Lewis also has multiple charges, including aggravated assault, tampering evidence and robbery.



Natalie Washington, 52, and Mikal Jackson Stevenson, 28, both died from fatal gunshot wounds. Police believe that the shooting happened between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.



Police said that Stevenson was dealing crack cocaine and that Payne and Lewis would sell it for him. The drugs were sold out of Washington’s house.



Washington was allegedly getting complaints from “customers” saying that Payne was giving them crushed up pills instead of the crack cocaine, according to police.

Payne allegedly went to Washington’s house the night before the homicides and choked her. Police said that Stevenson arranged a meeting at the house for the following evening and that Payne brought a gun with him to the meeting.

Police said that Payne said he thought he was set up and it was Stevenson’s life or his. Washington was killed after Stevenson.



Payne then robbed the victims of drugs and money. He also took two cell phones.

Lewis drove Payne to and from the house, where they fled to Philadelphia and eventually Georgia, where they stayed for a few weeks. Their car was pulled over on a traffic stop in Delaware.



Payne and Lewis are currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.



This is a developing story. More details to follow.

ISIAH PAYNE