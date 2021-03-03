Suspected meth lab found in mobile home leads to charges against Martinsburg man

MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Martinsburg man faces a laundry list of charges after the discovery of a suspected meth lab in a North Woodbury Township mobile home.

Joseph Meade, 29, was arraigned Wednesday on nine felony and seven misdemeanor charges, including felony counts of possessing a precursor substance to manufacture methamphetamine and risking a catastrophe, after a North Woodbury Township police investigation that started Feb. 4 with the discovery of suspicious items in a mobile home on the 300 block of Ake Lane.

Police were called Feb. 4 after the buyer of a mobile home found a backpack, gas mask covered in white powder, a camouflage fanny pack and funnels in the bathroom while cleaning out the previous occupants’ belongings, according to the charges.

Police suspect Meade was storing the items, which were bagged and itemized by the state police clandestine lab unit from Greensburg, at the mobile home with permission of the resident who had just been evicted.

Drain cleaner, coffee filters, lithium batteries and empty blister packs of pseudoephedrine were among the items taken from the trailer, along with plastic bottles with white substances in them and a professional-grade gas mask.

A check of records with pharmacies in the southern Blair County area showed Meade bought eight boxes of cold and sinus medication on eight separate dates between May 25 and Nov. 2. On Nov. 11, he was denied a purchase, according to police.

Lab results from the state police indicate the items taken from the mobile home showed they were consistent with making methamphetamine using the one-pot method.

Meade remains free on an unsecured $75,000 bond.