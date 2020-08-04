Suspect investigated in pedestrian accident in Bellefonte

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — New details have emerged in the investigation of a pedestrian accident in Bellefonte that left a woman dead.

The driver is currently being investigated for homicide by vehicle. No charges have been filed at this time.

Stephanie Wilson, 36, was killed on July 22 when she was struck by a pick-up truck while crossing the street just outside of the Centre County Courthouse. Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers confirmed that Wilson died as a result of head trauma.

According to the police report, camera footage pulled from the Courthouse shows a driver came to an abrupt stop after appearing to hit Wilson on W. Allegheny Street. The driver slowly parked to the right and is seen exiting the vehicle to check on Wilson before running back to the truck and driving away, according to police.

The report states that due to the distance of the camera from the scene, a positive identification cannot be made.

Police said that a woman contacted Centre County 911 to let them know that her boyfriend “thought he hit a lady by the courthouse.” Police were dispatched to the girlfriend’s apartment that the driver was located at, where the driver stated that he struck a person in the area of the reported incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. WTAJ will provide updates as more information becomes available.