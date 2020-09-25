Survivor hopes to raise awareness for breast cancer

Jim Daversa is a breast cancer survivor and this year’s Making Strides of Central PA’s Survivor Ambassador. According to the American Cancer Society, each year 2,620 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in men.

Jim noticed he had an itch, but he had no visible signs that he could have cancer. His wife encouraged him to let his doctor know, and it is a great thing she did. Jim told his family doctor and after a biopsy and seeing a specialist, he was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer. Thankfully, since it was caught early, Jim was able to get surgery and recover in around five weeks. Now a year after his diagnoses, Jim is doing great and happy to share his story.

Jim’s diagnoses pushed him to bring awareness to the cause, so he joined up with Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Central PA. Jim told us, “It is nice that money can be raised to help find a cure or just helping people who need it. So it is a very wonderful thing for what they do.”

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Central PA will be holding a virtual walk this year on October 11th. It will begin at 1:00 PM with a virtual program before the walk kicks off at 1:15 PM. If you would like to walk, or donate money, you can head to Makingstrideswalk.org/CentralPA for more information on how to get involved.