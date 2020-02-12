‘Survival Mindset’ to host Seminar on Gun Rights and Legislation

Survival Mindset was founded by Rick Capozzi. It’s an organization that offers in-depth training and practical hands-on drills for preparing the average citizen for an active shooter scenario. They work to help create response plans in dangerous situations.

Stephen Willeford is known as a survivor of the Sutherland Springs, TX shooting. Stephen took down the gunman who killed 26 people that day in the congregation. That shooting was the deadliest shooting in an American place of worship.

Our Morgan Koziar caught up with Rick and Stephen this morning at the Altoona Grand Hotel to discuss suggestions and strategies to form an escape plan if there were an active shooter situation.

Survival Mindset is hosting an event at the Altoona Grand Hotel tonight “Lincoln’s Birthday 2nd Amendment Freedom Rally.” The event will feature elected officials and citizens discussing gun rights and legislation.