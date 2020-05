The State College Borough and the State College Redevelopment Authority —

Want to help struggling businesses in the borough.

To do this, The Redevelopment Authority is Surveying businesses to learn their needs and how to remedy them.

The survey closes on Sunday at 11:59 P.M.

To take the survey go to:

https://polco.us/surveys/8403d877-eb8e-446d-9b50-82c3d9110e08