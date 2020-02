ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The a cappella quartet, Starting Over, wants to help surprise your special someone on Valentine’s Day.

The group is available this Friday, February 14, to sing two love songs to your sweetie.

The four men will come to your home, workplace or favorite dining spot for $35.

You can call 814-207-4353 or 814-571-3088 to book a reservation.