An 11-year-old girl in the Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton area, who spends more time in and out of hospitals that any kid should, just experienced a thrill of a lifetime.

Adelaide Kanton was diagnosed with Leukemia 5 years ago.

She’s part of a program called Casey Cares. And they teamed up with umps care to arrange a meet and greet and tour with the umpires of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders baseball team.

Adelaide played softball before she got sick, so this was extra memorable for her.