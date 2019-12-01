1  of  2
Support Small Businesses at One Stop Pop Up Event

News

Supporting small businesses is what keeps our communities strong. This Sunday the public can enjoy what our small businesses in the area has to offer in a convenient one stop location! The U.S. Hotel is hosting a Pop Up Shop: Holiday Edition. The event kicks off at noon and ends at 5 p.m. You can find a unique collection of makers, finders, doers and dreamers. The U.S. Hotel Tavern is located at 401 S Juniata Street in Hollidaysburg. Check out the event’s Facebook page here for additional information.

