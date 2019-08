American Airlines is donating $150,000 to support Dayton and El Paso after this weekend’s deadly tragedies.

CEO Doug Parker says $75,000 will go to relief funds in each community to help make sure those affected have access to resources they need.

In El Paso, the money is going to the El Paso community foundation.

And in Ohio, the donation will go to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund at the Dayton Foundation.