Super 322 Drive-In Theatre opening for the season

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – In need of some weekend plans? The Super 322 Drive-In Theatre in Woodland is back open for the season starting Friday night.

The 72nd season kicks off at dusk, with showings of “Godzilla vs Kong” and “WW84.” The theatre is the largest in Clearfield County, with a max capacity of 650 cars, and features an 85 foot screen. Owners Bill and Barb Frankhouser tell WTAJ the offers patrons a unique experience you won’t get at a typical theatre.

“It’s a good time, people like just sitting out here, looking up watching the stars, watching the moon, and watching the movies of course. Just sitting back and relaxing,” Bill Frankhouser said.

Tickets can be purchased upon entry of the theatre. Showings will run every weekend from tonight through the end of September.