(WTAJ) — Sunoco is facing hefty fines for construction violations once again.

The Department of Environmental Protection issued $313,000 worth of penalties for the violations on the Mariner East 2 Pipeline Project.

The department says fluids consisting of bentonite clay and water were leaking into waterways during the drilling process in 2018.

Some of those waterways were in Blair, Cambria, and Huntingdon counties.