High pressure moves in this evening which will help with the decreasing cloud cover. We will sit under a partly cloudy to partly clear sky and lows drop into the low 50s, a few might touch the upper 40s. Patchy fog for some will be likely, winds will be light and variable.

Dry air moves in for Sunday and temperatures start to warm up. Highs will be nearing 80 degrees with a good deal of sunshine. Overnight lows drop into the mid 50s under a mainly clear sky.

A beautiful day in store for Memorial Day. Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s. Overnight we stay clear with lows in low 60s.

A warm and dry pattern continue for Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s pushing low 90s with a good deal of sunshine and clouds.

The dry stretch will come to an end late on Wednesday. Clouds will be on the increase for the morning and afternoon as showers and thunderstorms approach the region. Highs will still trend warm in the 80s as the front moves in. Overnight we sit mild in the 60s with scattered showers continuing.

Unsettled weather continues into Thursday with scattered showers still hanging around for the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight we remain mild in the upper 50s to low 60s.

