“Sundae Fun-day” event for National Ice Cream Day

WILLIAMSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — We hope you got your ice cream because Sunday is National Ice Cream Day!

Mill Hill Farms in Williamsburg served plenty scoops of chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla on Sunday and it was all free! This was their second annual “Sundae Funday” event. The family farm has been around for 10 generations and last year was the first time they opened it up to the public. Owner, Amanda Biddle says she was hesitant about having the event this year but wanted to bring back some normalcy. Biddle says “a lot of events are closing down and I thought you know what, the community needs something. Who doesn’t love free ice cream? Let’s do it! We’ll just make some changes. We have our tables further apart, we have people limited at our sundae bar so it kind of keeps our distances still but still gives them something to look forward to and enjoy.”

The family also put an educational spin on the event by posting signs around the farm with fun facts about ice cream. Biddle says shes looking forward to educating the community about farm-life by having more events throughout the year.