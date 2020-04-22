Summer camp changes

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The ongoing pandemic is leaving summer camps to make tough decisions. Camp Mantowagan is one of several camps who are having to change their summer plans.

The first thing kids might want to do this summer is to go outside and have fun. But Executive Director, Lee Strappello says even if their camp is in session, they’ll have to make big changes. Strappello says “food service is going to have to change and be way more careful, the age of our volunteers. We’re going to have to find younger volunteers and not have the older folks be able to be here which is… They’re going to really miss that”

He says they’re camp activities and games will also have to be adjusted so that kids can keep their distance. They’ll make their final decisions when the CDC updates its guidelines at the end of the month.