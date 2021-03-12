Suicide prevention program is helping save lives in Elk and Cameron County classrooms

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – It can be a hard topic to talk about, suicide, but according to the CDC it’s the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 34.

That alarming data, along with a 2007 Pennsylvania Youth Survey is what sparked the creation of the Signs of Suicide Prevention Program years ago.

“Nearly 30% of the sophomores and the seniors in our area were reporting that they felt life isn’t worth it,” said Program Director Tana Smith.

Since then Smith says the numbers have sadly recently increased. A 2019 survey reported that close to 50% of students reported feeling sad or depressed most days.

“We’ve met students that had a plan to end their own life,” said Smith.

According to Smith SOS has partnered with five different school districts in Elk and Cameron County. She says it’s communication that can save lives. Which is why they’re starting up conversations on suicide in the classroom and encouraging students to ACT.

“It’s an acronym the program uses, Acknowledge, Care and Tell,” said Smith.

“Some have said I’ve been feeling this way for two years, I’ve never told anyone,” said Smith.

According to St. Marys Area School Districts Superintendent, SOS has already proven to save students lives.

“A lot of kids are very very quiet, to themselves and not necessarily as we say on our radar to watch. So what the program has done is its brought forth some of these students that you would not expect that would be considering suicide at all so we’re able to get them help immediately,” said Dr. Brian Toth.

The number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.