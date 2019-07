(CNN) — Call it a healthy-choice combo, a sandwich with fresh ingredients and a low-calorie shake for dessert.

That seems to be the idea behind the partnership that was announced yesterday between Subway and light dessert company Halo Top Creamery.

For a limited time, you’ll be able to get Halo Top low-calorie milkshakes at 1,000 Subway stores across the U.S., starting July 22, and ends September 4.

According to a release from Subway, the shakes will have 350 calories or less.