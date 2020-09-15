Substance use disorder training available to first responders and more at no cost

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has teamed up with the University of Pittsburgh and Saint Joseph’s University to provide free state-wide substance use disorder training to first responders.

Additional topics that would be covered include the use of Naloxone, best practices for a recovery-oriented system, local drug and alcohol resources and the stigma impact and reduction strategies.

The training is also available to prosecutors, criminal defense attorneys, judges, probation and parole officers and correctional officers.

Agencies interested in training are asked to contact Kathleen McHugh, Project Coordinator at the University of Pittsburgh at kmm333@pitt.edu.