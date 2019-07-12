Stuffed animal donations needed for Christmas gifts

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local company is prepping for Christmas a little early this year, but they say it’s for a good cause.

For the past five year, Professional Auto Body has collected gifts for families in need and some of the older residents in our community.

Local police officers, along with Santa Claus, deliver the presents, along with small stuffed bears, at Christmas-time.

The shop is collecting brand new – or new condition — small stuffed animals.

The owner of the company, Ron Perretta, said they needed more time this year to help as many families as possible.

“Starting in November just didn’t give us enough time, you know. The more families that we try to touch, the more time we need to put everything together so that’s why this year we decided to go early with it so that we’re prepared,” he said.

Perretta said anyone interested in helping can call the shop. They also need donations of wrapping paper, ribbon and bows for the gifts.