Study released on impact of new casino in Centre County

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A brand new casino could be coming to Centre County. On Tuesday, a new study was released on the impact of having a betting business in College Township.

The new casino would be in the Nittany Mall, in place of the vacant Macy’s building. A local impact report shows that the project would bring a positive change to the area.

Township Manager, Adam Brumbaugh says “There have been concerns with the decline of malls across the United States, certainly here with the Nittany Mall and we think this is an opportunity to inject some new life.”

The casino would offer 750 slot machines, 30 game tables, a sportsbook, a restaurant, and entertainment facilities.

Brumbaugh says “Should it be approved, it presents an opportunity for the Nittany Mall to redevelop. Not only the Nittany Mall, it presents an opportunity for that area of our township to redevelop.”

The township’s local impact report found that tax revenue from the project would have a significant positive effect on the township’s budget. It also found that the effects on public safety and traffic would be minimal. The next step is approval.

Brumbaugh adds that “The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board process will likely take between 6 to 9 months to complete.”

2 public hearings are expected to be scheduled in College Township: One in several months and another in the fall. Construction is expected to begin in the second half of 2021.

According to a press release from the Bally Corporation, it would take about 1 year for the new casino to be up and running.