Study: Children with dogs have less mental health problems

(WTAJ) – There’s some new evidence today that “Man’s best friend” can really keep you healthy.

A new study shows having a dog during childhood could lessen your risk of mental health problems as an adult.

Researchers in Baltimore say having a dog during childhood resulted in a 24-percent reduced chance of schizophrenia. That percentage of a lesser risk more than doubled for babies who were around dogs.

Oddly enough, there was no major benefit for kids and cats.

The lead author isn’t sure why there’s an apparent link between dogs and schizophrenia.