Students organizing community event to support local foster children

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ)– A group of students at Clearfield County Career and Technology Center are organizing an event to raise money for local foster children.

The three seniors in the cosmetology program are holding a “paddle party” auction next week.

For $5, attendees will receive two numbered paddles. It then costs 25 cents per paddle to bid on the auction items. If your paddle number is drawn, then you win the auction item.

The students are part of the school’s SkillsUSA Community Service Team.

All money raised from the event will be donated to the Children’s Aid Society foster program.

“Whenever they’re taken from home, they don’t have much, and if we can give them something, it’s better than them having nothing,” student Shianna Jones said.

The paddle party auction will be held at the Ramey Fire Hall on Thursday, March 19. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m.

There will also be a Chinese auction and 50/50 raffle.