CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Members of the Curwensville High School Student Council organized a suicide prevention walk in part with suicide prevention week.

Saturday, September 10, there will be a 5k color run/walk for suicide prevention. September 10, is also World Suicide Prevention Day.

“When we do things like this we educate not only the school but also the society on topics that are more sensitive and I feel like it really brings light to things that people don’t know about suicide,” Student Council President Lizzy Palmer said.

Many of the members want to bring awareness and light to the sensitive situation but are also hoping community members join them.

“I’m mostly excited for people just to have fun and raise awareness on such a sad and sensitive topic,” Secretary of Student Council Emily Smeal said.

Registration for the race will be held at the Fairman Center. The doors will open at 9 a.m. The race will begin at the center and the course will take competitors through Curwensville Industrial Park and conclude at the school. Racing will begin at 10 a.m. for those walking and at 10:15 for people running. Registration is $25.

All proceeds from the event will go back to the Curwensville High School in hope of holding other events to raise awareness in the future as well as hopefully one day get a guest speaker to come to the school.