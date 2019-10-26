Students learn about racial equity in Alabama trip

Some students from the State College Area School District just came back from a trip they say was life changing.

40 students and 40 adults from the Bridging Divides diversity and social justice class, went to Birmingham, Selma and Montgomery.

Among the places they visited were the Birmingham civil rights institute and the Rosa Parks Museum and Library.

One of the students Sophia Galvin, says it was inspiring.

“The impact that the civil rights movement had, not only nation wide, but even in these small communities and how it just started with a couple people saying, “Hey we need to resist, this isn’t OK,” Galvin, said.

Their teacher says with recent local issues of racial equity with the Penn State alumni letter about a player with dreadlocks and the shooting of State College african american man, Osaze Osagie, it’s important for youth to learn about racism, diversity and equity.

“We want our students to be able to place what they are seeing around them in society today and the context of systemic racism that has been built and perpetuated over time,” McGarry, said.

Galvin says now that she’s been on the trip her class requires a community action project. She wants to bring what she learned here locally.

“Racial equality in schools and just diversity factors in general, I think that that’s all something we can work on in our community,” Galvin, said.

On November 14th the community is invited to come to the State College Area High School to hear more about the students trip, as they’ll be giving a presentation.