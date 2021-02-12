Students at Summit Early Learning make Valentine’s Day cards for seniors

LEWISTOWN, MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Children are helping to bring a smile to senior citizen’s faces this Valentine’s Day.

The students at Summit Early Learning in Lewistown have been busy creating cards to be handed out to the people who use the LIFE Geisinger facilities.

“They were thrilled to do it for their senior friends,” Rhonda Swisher, the Family Engagement Coordinator at Summit Early Learning Center in Lewistown, said. “Things were explained to them that these are people who maybe need some cheering up during this time and maybe don’t have their regular family and friends around.”

Normally LIFE Geisinger participants can interact with others at senior day centers, but because of the pandemic this has stopped. Employees still want to make sure they are not feeling lonely.

“I just think it’s a really neat thing for our young and for our older generation to be able to come together and be able to share something like this together,” Brooke Penepacker, the Outreach and Enrollment Coordinator at LIFE Geisinger in Lewistown, said.

According to studies by the CDC, social isolation can result in serious health risks for seniors.