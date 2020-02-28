Students at a Dallas university are ‘Kings of Chess’

(CBS) — Chess players at the University of Dallas are so good that they can play while blindfolded.

Joshua Ruiz has become a master at playing blindfolded, challenging anyone who dares go up against him.

He had someone move the pieces for him, and tell him his opponents moves, but it’s up to his mind and memory, to remember the board.

“It helps you calculate deeper and more precisely. It gets easier as you play more games, you know,” said Joshua Ruiz: UT Dallas Chess Team.

The chess team at UT Dallas is one of the best in the country.

They’re currently preparing for a tournament in April which is considered the “Final Four of College Chess”.

They say playing blindfolded helps them train for the competition.